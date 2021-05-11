Living with anxiety, Mary O'Hora says the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a little more than a year ago pushed her mental health to a breaking point.

Article content

Living with anxiety, Mary O’Hora says the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a little more than a year ago pushed her mental health to a breaking point.

“I had a little bit of mental breakdown,” the former financial adviser, fashion store manager and substitute teacher said. “I struggled a lot with my mental health being a home the whole time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia author inspired by pandemic to write Back to video

The 46-year-old former United Kingdom resident and mom of four, though, found opportunity in her struggle.

“Many times I’ve tried to write before and every time I’d get halfway through a story I’d just be like ‘I don’t really know. No.’ And I’d go onto something else,” she said.

With the help of weekly video conferencing parties with a group of friends, as well as psychiatric help, she was able to focus and set herself to the task, she said.

Her novel, Unicorn Moms – inspired by her friends with an “added bit of spice” – started selling on Amazon about two weeks ago, she said.