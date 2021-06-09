





Nico Williams, an artist from Aamjiwnaang First Nation, has had plenty to celebrate recently. Photo by Handout

Article content Nico Williams, an artist from Aamjiwnaang First Nation, has had plenty to celebrate recently. He graduated this week with a master of fine arts sculpture degree from Concordia University just days after being named the Montreal school’s 2021 recipient of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Fellowship in Contemporary Art. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Aamjiwnaang First Nation artist recipient of prestigious fellowship Back to video The fellowship, worth $60,000 over two years, is the most generous post-MFA award for emerging artists in Canada, according to the school. “I’m so excited to just continue with my studio team,” said Williams who now lives and works in Montreal. “We take the practice very seriously, and the Bronfman Fellowship is going to allow us to get a bigger studio to continue working together.” Photo by Handout Williams grew up at Aamjiwnaang and Froomfield, attending elementary school in Corunna and Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical school in Sarnia before moving to London’s Beal secondary school and attending its art program.

Article content “That was just like an incredible opportunity,” Williams said. From there, he went to the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto before moving 10 years ago to Montreal, “where I started beading in 2014,” Williams said. “It was flat at the time and then I started experimenting a bit,” he said. It wasn’t easy to get to the place where he, and his work, is today, Williams said. “I was a dishwasher for the longest time in Montreal.” Williams said his grandmother beaded when he was growing up. “The funny part of it is that I will never be able to see that bead work because she would make it and it would be right out the door” and sold, he said. Now, the same thing is happening to the work Williams and his team are creating in his studio, he said. Williams makes sculptures, often in collaboration with others, that are sometimes highly patterned abstract geometric forms, sometimes “sparkling” representations of familiar objects and always hand-woven from hundreds of glass beads, according to his artist’s statement. Photo by Handout While at Concordia, Williams was invited to The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and joined the Geometric Beadwork Research Team. “We went all over the world, right before the pandemic shut stuff down,” he said. Williams has taught workshops at NSCAD University, the Indigenous Art Centre, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Carleton University, and has shown his work internationally and across Canada.

Article content Williams and his team are currently working on public projects, such as his recent Monument to the Brave sculpture for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children, which include a sculpture for Quebec City. “It’s great to see beadwork as a practice taken seriously,” he said. Having “as much Indigenous art as possible out there” in public spaces is also great to see, he said. Williams said he hopes to encourage young artists “to keep pursuing and going forward” on “whatever creative path” they’re on. The fellowships are awarded annually to two students at Concordia’s faculty of fine arts and L’Université du Québec à Montréal’s faculty of art. This year’s L’Université du Québec à Montréal recipient is Leila Zelli. pmorden@postmedia.com

