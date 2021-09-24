Fingers crossed, it's on with the show at Sarnia's Imperial Theatre

Sarnia’s Imperial Theatre is taking careful steps to welcome audiences back to the downtown live entertainment venue.

Tickets went on sale Friday for two shows next April by singer-songwriter Donovan Woods while the Sarnia-Lambton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards will hold a hybrid event in the theatre Oct. 22, combining a live audience with a livestream of the awards presentation.

The 600-seat theatre, which is owned and run by Theatre Sarnia, closed to audiences when pandemic restrictions began more than a year ago, but the recent easing of restrictions is allowing it to make plans to reopen with smaller, socially distanced, audiences.

“We’re all buzzing,” said theatre executive director Brian Austin Jr. “It’s exciting to have a show on sale” and “to put a poster up in the window for the first time in 18 months.”

Woods, who grew up in Sarnia, will perform an acoustic set April 20 and with his full band April 21. Tickets are available online at www.imperialtheatre.net.

Woods sold out the theatre when he last appeared there in March 2019.

“He always does so well when he comes back home that we thought it would be neat to do two shows, just to show his range and show how good he is alone on the stage, and just how much energy he can bring with the band,” said Austin Jr.

The Imperial is preparing for a return to live entertainment in the late fall and into the new year, said Austin Jr.

“We’ll see how things go, but we’re preparing like we’re going to reopen and hopefully capacity limits will increase and we will be back to the races,” said Austin Jr.