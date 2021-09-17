'Oktborderfest' concerts moving to Point Edward's Waterfront Park
Bluewater Borderfest’s ‘Oktborderfest’ outdoor concerts planned for Oct. 1 and 2 are moving to Waterfront Park in Point Edward, and those attending will be now be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Bluewater Borderfest’s “Oktborderfest” outdoor concerts planned for Oct. 1 and 2 are moving to Waterfront Park in Point Edward, and those attending will be now be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Borderfest organizers initially said the Oct. 1 show by The Glorious Sons and Born Ruffians and the Oct. 2 show by Barenaked Ladies and Kim Mitchell would be staged in a parking lot at the Starlight Casino Point Edward, but announced the new venue Friday.
Borderfest chairperson Brian McNair said they worked with Point Edward officials after “some safety concerns were raised” over the casino location.
“We’ve opted to move to Waterfront Park for better social distancing,” he said.
McNair said Borderfest is also working with a local health and safety contractor so those attending will be able to pay for COVID-19 testing before entering the concert grounds if they aren’t able to show proof of being fully vaccinated.
The aim, he said, is “to accommodate everyone in the safest possible manner.”
There have been changes with public-health guidance since the concerts were announced at the end of August, McNair said.
He said recent announcements by the province may have created a “grey area “ for events like the two concerts.
The new rules say Ontario’s vaccination passports are required for concerts but aren’t required for outdoor events, McNair said.
Because of that, they decided to go with requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test for the events, he said.
“We’re trying to work through it and give everyone an equal chance to come out and enjoy live music for the first time in a long time,” McNair said.
“The updated policies reflect what has similarly been initiated by other event promoters, including Live Nation for outdoor concert events, as well as following performers, industry and public-health recommendations,” he said.
VIP sections for both evenings are already sold out, while general admission tickets are still available “but they’re getting limited,” he said.
McNair declined to say how many people can be accommodated at the new location, but organizers previously told Point Edward village council that 2,500 to 3,000 people were expected at each of the concerts when the casino parking lot was expected to be the venue.
The new site in the village park will provide “every opportunity to social distance,” McNair said.
“Masks are recommended,” he added.
“We’re hoping to have great weather, and planning for a successful event down in Point Edward.”
Organizers said the Oct. 1 concert will also include local musical act, Rodney James Medwid, and that a local band is expected to be added to the Oct. 2 show.
Ticket information can be found online at www.bluewaterborderfest.ca.
pmorden@postmedia.com