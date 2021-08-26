Outdoor concerts set for October at the casino in Point Edward
Large, live and in-person outdoor music is set to return to the Sarnia area in October with two nights of concerts featuring The Glorious Sons, with Born Ruffians, (Oct. 1) and the Barenaked Ladies, with Sarnia’s Kim Mitchell, (Oct. 2) at the Starlight Casino parking lot in Point Edward.
Organizers at Bluewater Borderfest are calling it “OctBorderfest” while plans for the outdoor concerts in an unused parking lot at the casino were backed early this week by Point Edward Village council.
Tickets information can be found online at www.bluewaterborderfest.ca.
Mark Perrin of Bluewater Borderfest said the shows came together quickly after the Sarnia group, which has organized summer music festivals in Centennial Park and a drive-in concert last fall at the city’s airport, received $56,000 in provincial government Reconnect funding .
Borderfest already had plans in place for concerts in June 2022 at Centennial Park, but the Reconnect funding had to be spent by March.
“It has been a bit of a whirlwind,” Perrin said about the time between the funding announcement and arrangements Borderfest made with the acts and the casino for the October shows.
“The Glorious Sons are one of Canada’s top rock bands right now,” Perrin said. “They typically bring good crowds.”
While the parking lot area planned for the concert could hold 5,000 under current pandemic rules, Borderfest officials told Point Edward council that crowds of 2,500 to 3,000 are expected at the shows.
The casino had been an option Borderfest looked at for last fall’s drive-in show, which ended up at the airport because the casino was closed to the public at that point, Perrin said.
“It’s kind of secluded, big parking lots and lots of space,” as well as being within walking distance from several hotels for folks who come from out of town, he said.
Casino officials were on board with plans for the October shows, so it came together quickly, Perrin said.
Borderfest has been working with Live Music Canada on protocols and rules for the shows, and have been watching the experiences of other recent live music events around Ontario, he said.
Ticket buyers will have to agree to a “COVID waiver” and facemasks will be required, unless people are eating or drinking, Perrin said.
“We’re encouraging social distancing if you’re not from the same household,” he added. “I think those are the important policies we want to enforce.”
He said there is work being done by the live music industry on vaccine strategies for large events, but those aren’t expected to be in place until later in October, so vaccinations won’t be required to attend OctBorderfest.
“In the future, we’ll probably be looking at that,” Perrin said. “I think we’ll get there. It’s just a matter of letting the big guys roll it out.”
He said the bands “are very excited” about the opportunity to perform live shows.
“Now, we cross our fingers” that Ontario remains in its current Stage 3 where large outdoor gatherings are allowed, Perrin said.
It will be the first time Borderfest has had Mitchell on a bill, although the group approached him about last fall’s drive-in show, Perrin said.
“He came back and said, “I really want to play to a live crowd,’” Perrin said.
Barenaked Ladies and Mitchell had an earlier tour planned that didn’t go ahead because of the pandemic, so that part of the bill came together easily, Perrin said.
