





Share this Story: Paint Ontario at Lambton Heritage Museum re-scheduled to September

Paint Ontario at Lambton Heritage Museum re-scheduled to September The 25th annual Paint Ontario art show will go on, just a little later in the year than originally planned. Photo by Handout

Article content The 25th annual Paint Ontario art show will go on, just a little later in the year than originally planned. The show and sale that is the largest annual fundraiser for the Grand Bend Art Centre was set to be held at the Lambton Heritage Museum in May but has been re-scheduled to Sept. 3 to 26 because the county-owned museum is currently closed to the public because of pandemic restrictions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Paint Ontario at Lambton Heritage Museum re-scheduled to September Back to video “We only have one choice and that’s to roll with the punches,” said Teresa Marie Phillips, curator of the show and executive director of the art centre. “It’s a nuisance but it’s going to be great.” The art centre hasn’t been running its other programs during the pandemic, but the Paint Ontario art show and sale did go ahead with an in-person event last fall at the museum, although with restrictions on the number of visitors allowed at one time. This year’s show will also be an in-person event, but an expanded one with art installations and demonstrations on the museum grounds, as well as the show of about 200 paintings the walls inside the museum building.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We have juried the show and the artists know if they’re in or not,” Phillips said. “We’ll hang the show in August.” There are plans for a “behind the scenes” information event at the museum before the show opens, she said. Paint Ontario is billed as the largest show and sale of representational art in Ontario with entries selected by five juries from 650 pieces that were submitted from across the province. It was started by artist Barry Richmond who wanted to provide an opportunity for representational artists to show and sell their work. “I’ve been with Barry from the beginning and it’s hard to believe that 25 years has passed,” Phillips said. “It has come a long way from being a little show” held along with the museum’s annual Return of the Swans spring events. The art centre has organized the show for the last five years. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for artists,” Phillips said. The venue at the Heritage Museum allows a large number of pieces to be displayed over an extended period of time. A sculpture competition has been added this year. Entries for that part of the show will be accepted until August. Information is available online at paintontario.com. A total of more than $12,000 in prize money is available to artists at this year’s show, along with the opportunity to sell their work. “We sell about half the show,” Phillips said. The about $40,000 the show typical raises is used by the art centre for free music programs for two schools, pottery classes, summer camps, a beach mural project and others, but “we’ve been kind of dormant” during the pandemic, she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This year’s anniversary edition of Paint Ontario has been expanded into an “arts-fest” with plans for demonstrations and other activities outside on the museum grounds. “We’re doing some outdoor art experiences a little bit away from the representational style of art and more in the installation world to expand people’s horizons,” Phillips said. They will include a psychedelic piano previously displayed at a Toronto festival and garden of 2,000 ceramic tulips made by seniors and children, as well as demonstrations with “quilters actually quilting” and “potters actually putting things on wheels and painters actually painting,” she said. pmorden@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia