Paint Ontario opens at Lambton Heritage Museum for its 25th year

The 25th anniversary Paint Ontario art show and sale opens Friday at the Lambton Heritage Museum.

The museum in Lambton Shores is taking reservations for the in-person show that has expanded this year to include sculpture, demonstrations, live music and a plein air painting contest.

Paint Ontario is organized by the Grand Bend Art Centre and includes more than 200 pieces from approximately 100 artists, selected from more than 700 submissions.

“Our mission is to inspire creativity in the community,” said centre executive director Teresa Marie Phillips.

It’s billed as the largest show and sale of representational art in Ontario, and money raised in sales commissions go back into cultural development in the community.

“There are some great art installations all around the museum grounds this year,” said Dana Thorne, curator-supervisor of the museum. “There’s a community art project with beautiful tulips that were painted and sculpted by the community, and then glazed in the kiln at the Grand Bend Art Centre.”

Murals previously displayed at Grand Bend Beach have been moved to the museum grounds and will be auctioned Sept. 3.

“They look beautiful,” Thorne said.

“And we’ve got a psychedelic player piano that had been on display in Toronto and in London, and now it’s here at the museum,” she said.

Art demonstrations will be held Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live music Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and a “Perch ‘n’ Paint” plein air painting contest Sept. 25, with artists bringing their work to the museum by noon the following day for judging and the chance to win a prize.