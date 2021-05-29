Article content

The world premiere of Sarnia playwright Matt Murray’s new musical, Grow, is set for April 2022 at London’s Grand Theatre, two years after being derailed by the pandemic.

The theatre announced last week Grow, with music and lyrics by Colleen Douncey and Akiva Romer-Segal, will be part of its return to live performances in the 2021-2022 season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic gives Sarnia playwright's musical time to grow Back to video

“It is definitely wonderful news,” Murray said.

The theatre has “been tremendous” in its support of the show during the pandemic and restrictions that brought live theatre to a halt in early 2020, he said.

“Like everyone, they’ve had to keep an eye on the world and figure out what is the best step forward,” Murray said.

“It was really nice to see it in an official announcement,” he said. “We can cautiously start looking to the future for the first time in a long time.”

Murray had been working for several years with composer Dauncey and lyricist Romer-Segal on the show – which was developed through Sheridan College’s Canadian Music Theatre Project – by the time it was about to go into production at the London theatre in 2020.