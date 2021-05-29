Pandemic gives Sarnia playwright's musical time to grow
The world premiere of Sarnia playwright Matt Murray’s new musical, Grow, is set for April 2022 at London’s Grand Theatre, two years after being derailed by the pandemic.
The theatre announced last week Grow, with music and lyrics by Colleen Douncey and Akiva Romer-Segal, will be part of its return to live performances in the 2021-2022 season.
“It is definitely wonderful news,” Murray said.
The theatre has “been tremendous” in its support of the show during the pandemic and restrictions that brought live theatre to a halt in early 2020, he said.
“Like everyone, they’ve had to keep an eye on the world and figure out what is the best step forward,” Murray said.
“It was really nice to see it in an official announcement,” he said. “We can cautiously start looking to the future for the first time in a long time.”
Murray had been working for several years with composer Dauncey and lyricist Romer-Segal on the show – which was developed through Sheridan College’s Canadian Music Theatre Project – by the time it was about to go into production at the London theatre in 2020.
Grow was nine or 10 days out from the start of rehearsals in March 2020 when the pandemic lockdown stopped live entertainment, and many other things, in its tracks.
“I remember that morning, Friday the 13th ironically,” Murray said about the day they got the news.
“Everyone sort of knew something was coming, but it didn’t minimize the news when it became official,” he said.
Dennis Garnhum, the Grand Theatre’s artistic director, will direct the musical about twin sisters, Hannah and Ruth, who leave their Amish community for Rumspringa and find themselves working in a marijuana grow-op.
“We’ve been waiting more than two years to bring Grow to our audiences, and I’m just as excited now as I have ever been,” Garnhum said in a news release.
“I find the story compelling and surprising, the music incredibly uplifting and the contemporary relevance irresistible.”
Murray grew up in Sarnia acting and singing in community theatre. He left after high school for Sheridan College’s theatre program, followed by a career acting in productions of Mamma Mia and other musicals, as well as film and television, before turning to writing a decade ago
Remember Maggie, a play he co-wrote with his mother, Carol Murray, was selected for the Toronto Fringe Festival’s Best of the Fringe in 2011, and his follow-up play, Myth of the Ostrich, premiered at the 2014 Fringe and was staged at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.
The disappointment of the cancelling of Grow’s premiere in 2020 turned out to have a silver lining.
“It’s that interesting thing where obstacles can provide opportunity,” Murray said. He added he’s certain the 2020 version of Grow would have been successful but the delay allowed time to continue developing the show.
“There’s a famous saying that musicals are never finished, they just open,” Murray said.
“They are deceptively complex creatures and they are always evolving and morphing.”
The pause that began in 2020 gave the team more time to work on Grow, Murray said.
“That has really been a core focus over the past year and I’m excited to say the show we have now is a better version.”
