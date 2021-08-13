Sarnia-area groups face tight timeline to spend provincial funding

Sarnia-area organizations could share a total of more than $250,000 in provincial funding for festivals and special events, if they can find ways to spend the money before the end of March.

The four local groups are among 439 festivals and events to receive one-time funding from Ontario’s Reconnect program, previously known as Celebrate Ontario.

Victoria Playhouse Petrolia received the largest local amount at more than $116,000 for Music in the Air, an outdoor concert series.

A LiUNA Yunity Festival received nearly $66,000 while Bluewater Borderfest’s Rocking the Runway received $56,000 and the South Western International Film Festival was awarded $18,000.

Mark Perrin, executive director of Tourism Sarnia-Lambton, said the community was fortunate to receive the funding and the groups are now “just determining if they can use the funds.”

The money has to be spent on events held before the end of March 2022, he said.

The province says the money can be spent on programming and production, marketing, mobile applications and website development, and making sure health and safety measures are put in place to keep audiences safe.

“It is a pretty tight timeline on coming up with something,” Perrin said. “Obviously, no one wants to say ‘no.’”

Challenges include remaining public-health restrictions on audience size, as well as a limited amount of time before weather makes outdoor events a challenge, Perrin said.

“Typically, once you get to mid- to late October, you’re looking for indoor” events, he said, “and capacity indoors is still very limited.”

That leaves eight or nine weeks to hold an outdoor event, “which isn’t a ton of time” to organize something, he said.