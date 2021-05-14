Sarnia-area high school artists featured in online exhibition

Paul Morden
Paul Morden
May 14, 2021
Gallery in the Grove is located upstairs at the Bright's Grove Branch of the Lambton County Library. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Gallery in the Grove’s Senior High School Student Exhibition is back online this year.

The show, Fast Forward, features 48 pieces of art from Grade 11 and 12 students from local high schools and can be found on the gallery’s website, www.galleryinthegrove.com.

“We always enjoy the diverse art we receive from the students and are impressed with the level of art we receive every year,” Gwen Moore, education co-ordinator for the gallery, said in a news release.

“We will miss meeting the students and their families, but are pleased that we can keep the exhibition alive in these trying times.”

Grade 12 Northern Collegiate student Andi Hopko’s untitled work is on display at Gallery in the Grove’s virtual Fast Forward – Senior High School Student Art Exhibition. jpg, SW

Soon after the pandemic began last year, the volunteer-operated art gallery located upstairs at the Bright’s Grove branch of the Lambton County moved its exhibitions and education programs online, including the 2020 high school art show.

The work in the current online exhibition includes paintings, drawings, digital media, mixed media and others.

Teachers at Alexander Mackenzie, Lambton Central Collegiate & Vocational Institute, Northern Collegiate and St. Patrick’s juried the work submitted by students at their schools.

Trevor Jamieson, an art teacher at Northern, said the student show is long-standing tradition and teachers are thankful the gallery was able to offer a virtual event.

Grade 12 Alexander Mackenzie student Elizabeth Highgate’s Synapse is one of nearly 50 pieces of art created by local high school students on display during Gallery in the Grove’s annual Fast Forward – Senior High School Art Exhibition, which is available virtually on the gallery’s website.
Grade 12 Alexander Mackenzie student Elizabeth Highgate’s Synapse is one of nearly 50 pieces of art created by local high school students on display during Gallery in the Grove’s annual Fast Forward – Senior High School Art Exhibition, which is available virtually on the gallery’s website. jpg, SW

“Students have amazed us this year with the resiliency they have shown as they continue to succeed with whatever challenges and changes that have been thrown their way,” he said.

“Creativity is not a resource that is in short supply, whether it be the volunteers at Gallery in the Grove creating virtual spaces to showcase art, or the students creating artworks that reflect their lives in these extraordinary times.”

As well as art exhibitions, which the volunteers have run since 1980, the gallery provides scholarships for graduating high school students pursuing post-secondary studies in art, as well as a Grade 6 art program delivered by artists to local schools.

The Visiting Artists in Lambton Schools program began about 20 years ago with artists visiting a few schools and has since expanded to 17 schools, in recent years, with the support of sponsors.

The gallery, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, has awarded more than $140,000 in scholarships.

pmorden@postmedia.com

