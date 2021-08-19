London fiddler Shane Cook teamed up with the International Symphony Orchestra (ISO) and groups of young fiddlers from across Canada for a digital concert being offered online beginning later this month.

The concert recorded at London’s Aeolian Hall with Cook and The Woodchippers, and a chamber orchestra from the symphony based in Sarnia and Port Huron, Mich., will be released for online viewing Aug. 27 to Oct. 31.

Sarnia-based orchestra accompanies London fiddler's concert film project

Tickets are available online at http://tinyurl.com/ShaneCookConcert.

It features songs from Be Here for a While, a new album by Cook and The Woodchippers, set for release in October.

Cook, a Canadian and North American fiddle champion, has appeared several times with the orchestra, including most recently at its annual Celtic concert held in early 2020 before the pandemic shut down concerts and festivals.

Cook said he has been working on the new album for a few years with musicians Emily Flack, Joe Phillips and Kyle Waymouth, “and the pandemic, I suppose, got in the way of the release.”

He was looking for new waysto drawing attention to the album and a concert film with the orchestra grew out of conversations with its executive director, Anthony Wing.

“He’s kind of an ideas guy,” Cook said.

Wing and the orchestra have been creating digital content during the pandemic, including an ISObar Sessions series of videos featuring performances by local musicians and orchestra members.

“We bounced some ideas back and forth, and along the way we talked about all of the young fiddlers across the country and the possibility of trying to involve some kids from some of the fiddle groups I’ve worked with,” Cook said.

The result of that was that youth fiddle groups across Canada were sent arrangements for one of the songs, Close Friends, to film in their home communities. Those segments been assembled and will be part of the online performance.