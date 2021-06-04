Sarnia's Bluewater Borderfest set to return in June 2022

Article content

Organizers of the Bluewater Borderfest summer musical festival in Sarnia have announced dates in 2022 when the event is scheduled to return.

The weekend festival will be held June 23 to June 25, 2022, with Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven scheduled to perform June 25.

Borderfest said in a news release the festival’s other acts will be announced this summer.

Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven were among the acts scheduled be part of the 2020 festival that was postponed because of pandemic restrictions. Organizers had initially planned for the festival to return this year but said in April it was being postponed again for another year.

“We originally thought about moving the event to the end of the summer or fall. However, with the uncertainty of when large crowds and gathering will be allowed to take place, it works best for having the event in 2022,” organizers said.

Tickets already been purchased will be valid for the 2022 shows, but TicketScene.ca will contact all purchasers by email with instructions for those wishing to apply for a refund, organizers said. Refund requests must be submitted by June 30.

pmorden@postmedia.com