Sarnia's Borderfest music festival planning to return in 2022
Article content
This year’s Bluewater Borderfest is being cancelled because of pandemic restrictions, but organizers of the waterfront music festival in Sarnia plan to bring it back for 2022.
The festival had been planned for June in Centennial Park, with acts that included Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven.
Sarnia's Borderfest music festival planning to return in 2022 Back to video
They were among the acts that had also been booked for 2020, and what would have been the fourth annual Borderfest, until it was cancelled last June because of COVID-19 restrictions on public events.
The 2020 lineup was kept in place when Borderfest organizers began planning for a 2021 edition of the summer music event.
“We’ve offered dates for 2022 to Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven” and are waiting to hear back, said Mark Perrin of Bluewater Borderfest.
He said the group initially looked at pushing this year’s event to the fall.
“We just decided with the uncertainty” to instead postpone again to 2022, Perrin said.
Advertisement
Article content
He said representatives of the bands have said “they still want to play” at the Sarnia event.
Once new dates have been confirmed, it is expected there will be an announcement of the group’s plans for 2022, Perrin said.
There may also be word at that time about a possible drive-in concert this fall, like one Borderfest organized in October at the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport with The Reklaws and Big Wreck.
“We’ve put in some funding requests to do another drive-in show,” Perrin said. “The goal is we do that in the fall and then transition to, hopefully, normal life in 2022.”
He added, “There is a plan there, it’s just a matter of everything lining up and coming together.”
Other summer music festivals in Ontario, including Boots and Hearts, the Ottawa Bluesfest and London’s Home County Music and Art Festival, have already announced plans to cancel this year’s events and return in 2022.
“Obviously, everybody’s kind of bummed out but at the end of the day, you err on the side of health caution and hopefully we get the vaccine out to as many people as we can, and we’re good for 2022,” Perrin said.
“It does look like that when these things are able to open up again people are itching to do them.”
pmorden@postmedia.com