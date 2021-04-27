Sarnia's Borderfest music festival planning to return in 2022

Article content

This year’s Bluewater Borderfest is being cancelled because of pandemic restrictions, but organizers of the waterfront music festival in Sarnia plan to bring it back for 2022.

The festival had been planned for June in Centennial Park, with acts that included Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven.

They were among the acts that had also been booked for 2020, and what would have been the fourth annual Borderfest, until it was cancelled last June because of COVID-19 restrictions on public events.

The 2020 lineup was kept in place when Borderfest organizers began planning for a 2021 edition of the summer music event.

“We’ve offered dates for 2022 to Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven” and are waiting to hear back, said Mark Perrin of Bluewater Borderfest.

He said the group initially looked at pushing this year’s event to the fall.

“We just decided with the uncertainty” to instead postpone again to 2022, Perrin said.