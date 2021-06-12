Youth short film competition winners named
Groups of students teamed up for many of the short-film entries in this year’s Lambton Film and Food Festival youth film competition.
In past years, most have been entered by individuals, said the film competition’s Ron Van Horne.
“We had probably more kids participating and making the films,” he said.
Seven winners were recently announced out of 19 entries across four high schools and Lambton and Kent.
“The quality of the films was exceptional, especially considering the students had limited to no access to specialty equipment from the schools,” officials said in a news release.
The competition is one part of the annual film festival hosted by the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs of Forest. It’s held at the Lambton Shores town’s Kineto Theatre but has been hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopes are it returns in 2022, said the Kiwanis club’s Glen Starkey.
“Of course this is all contingent on COVID and being able to restart the theatre,” he said.
A Forest film festival that shows films monthly in the fall and winter at the theatre, could return this Autumn, he said.
A $1.4-million renovation to the building has been happening in the interim.
“We’re looking forward to opening it back up to the public as soon as we can and start doing regular movies as well as the film festival movies,” Starkey said.
Free film workshops for high school students were held virtually this year leading up to the film competition, and a record 90 students took part, officials said.
“The teachers told us frankly that with the pandemic going on the kids didn’t have a lot to look forward to on a day-to-day basis, being locked in with each other for six or seven hours at a time, the same group,” Van Horne said.
“So they really looked forward to doing something creative and this was the project that seemed to work really well for them.”
The film workshops have been added as curriculum in the Lambton Kent District School Board and plans are to host them via schools for years to come, he said.
“That was a major step for us,” he said.
The film workshops and contest help encourage students with interest to pursue careers in film, he said.
Prizes of $400 were awarded for the film competition via the service clubs.
Usually cineSarnia supplies prize money for the competition, but the Sarnia film group has been shut down amid COVID-19, Van Horne said.
“We’re just thankful that we can do it,” he said about the competition. “We enjoyed ourselves and I think the kids really enjoyed it. It’s kind of a win-win for everyone.”
All 19 films entered can be viewed on the Forest Optimist Club YouTube channel.
tkula@postmedia.com
The winning films:
• Distanced, by St. Patrick’s High School in Sarnia – Documentary
• I Told You So, by North Lambton Secondary School in Forest – Drama
• Quarantine Kid, by St. Patrick’s High School in Sarnia – Other
• Hard Drive, by Ursuline College in Chatham – Comedy
• Food Fight, by Northern Collegiate in Sarnia – Animation
• FreeBritney, by St. Patrick’s High School in Sarnia – Music Video
• Shake It, by Northern Collegiate in Sarnia – Music/Animation