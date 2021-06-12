Youth short film competition winners named

Article content

Groups of students teamed up for many of the short-film entries in this year’s Lambton Film and Food Festival youth film competition.

In past years, most have been entered by individuals, said the film competition’s Ron Van Horne.

“We had probably more kids participating and making the films,” he said.

Seven winners were recently announced out of 19 entries across four high schools and Lambton and Kent.

“The quality of the films was exceptional, especially considering the students had limited to no access to specialty equipment from the schools,” officials said in a news release.

The competition is one part of the annual film festival hosted by the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs of Forest. It’s held at the Lambton Shores town’s Kineto Theatre but has been hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopes are it returns in 2022, said the Kiwanis club’s Glen Starkey.

“Of course this is all contingent on COVID and being able to restart the theatre,” he said.