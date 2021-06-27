Article content

John Desotti, a high-level judge who’s presided in Sarnia for more than two decades, said he considers the border city to be a “lovely” community.

“A city on the lake and river, with Centennial Park and Canatara Park,” he said late last week inside the city’s courthouse, mere minutes from both parks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘A scourge of this city’: Sarnia judge blasts fentanyl trafficker Back to video

But the Superior Court Justice added there’s one thing that has been “most troubling” during his 24-year career in Sarnia.

“The increase and use of serious, serious drugs,” Desotti said.

He recalled not seeing a single Controlled Drugs and Substances Act indictment during his first four years on the border-city bench.

“That changed,” he said in a grave voice. “This is a scourge of this city.”

Forty people in Lambton County died last year in connection with opioid use, nearly double the 21 local deaths recorded in 2019.

Desotti shared his perspective prior to sentencing Kyle Lenssen to eight years in prison for trafficking both fentanyl and methamphetamine.