‘A scourge of this city’: Sarnia judge blasts fentanyl trafficker
John Desotti, a high-level judge who’s presided in Sarnia for more than two decades, said he considers the border city to be a “lovely” community.
“A city on the lake and river, with Centennial Park and Canatara Park,” he said late last week inside the city’s courthouse, mere minutes from both parks.
But the Superior Court Justice added there’s one thing that has been “most troubling” during his 24-year career in Sarnia.
“The increase and use of serious, serious drugs,” Desotti said.
He recalled not seeing a single Controlled Drugs and Substances Act indictment during his first four years on the border-city bench.
“That changed,” he said in a grave voice. “This is a scourge of this city.”
Forty people in Lambton County died last year in connection with opioid use, nearly double the 21 local deaths recorded in 2019.
Desotti shared his perspective prior to sentencing Kyle Lenssen to eight years in prison for trafficking both fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The court heard the Grand Bend resident tossed a plastic bag with more than 49 grams of fentanyl worth nearly $15,000 and more than two grams of meth valued at $230 while fleeing from police in nearby Exeter on Oct. 8, 2020. Lenssen, who had a prior criminal record, was also convicted of two counts of failing to comply with release orders – he was supposed to be under house arrest in Ottawa and not have drugs on him – and resisting police during his arrest that Thursday night this past fall.
“You’re getting a meaningful sentence today,” Desotti said. “You have a long time in which to vow that when you’re released you don’t get back into this scenario.”
The judge added eight years is the “new benchmark” if he’s convicted of drug trafficking again after he’s released.
“Which is going to mean that virtually the rest of your life is going to be spent in penitentiary,” Desotti said. “I’ll just alert you to that. That’s a reality that you are facing from this moment on.”
Lenssen told the judge he “really” let his two-year-old son down. Desotti responded by telling him to keep his child “in the forefront” and told him about another man he previously sentenced who’s since turned his life around.
“It’s something that can happen and I’m hoping that it will happen with you as well,” Desotti said. “Good luck.”
Both lawyers suggested the eight-year sentence and Desotti told them they did a “really” good job in what was a “difficult” case.
Lenssen was also sentenced for a second indictment, both those facts were not heard in court. He was given more than two years’ credit for time spent in pre-sentence custody and for enduring a COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London.
