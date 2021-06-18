





Article content The death of a migrant farm worker in Sarnia while in quarantine – the fifth in Ontario this year during the COVID-19 pandemic – is “absolutely” a concern, an advocacy group says. “I haven’t seen a year like this,” Chris Ramsaroop, a spokesperson for Justice for Migrant Workers, said Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Advocacy group concerned after migrant farm worker’s death in Sarnia area Back to video The latest victim was a married father of two in his 30s from Guatemala, who was isolating ahead of a third season working at a Lambton County greenhouse, Ramsaroop said. It’s the same person the local health unit reported died Monday due to COVID-19, Ramsaroop said, but his group hasn’t been given an official cause of death.

Article content A migrant farm worker from Guatemala has died near Sarnia, Ontario. The comrade died while in quarantine. He had worked in the Sarnia area for two years before that. He leaves behind two young daughters.This is the 13th worker to die this year.#canada’s #apartheid #plantation — Justice4MigrantWkers (@j4mw) June 16, 2021 Lambton public health reported the region’s latest COVID-related death – the region’s 62nd since March 2020 – was a person in the 30-plus age range who died Monday. A spokesperson from the health unit said they couldn’t confirm if the person was a migrant farm worker isolating in the area. “As a health information custodian, that is the only detail we can share at this time,” Kelly Francis wrote via email. “Our sincerest condolences go to the individual’s family and friends.” Ramsaroop said he couldn’t confirm the man’s name since it hasn’t been released by public health officials and he didn’t have the family’s consent as of Friday. He also wasn’t aware if the man was sick prior to coming to Canada or became ill when he arrived, but said he was staying at a hotel near Sarnia or Forest prior to working at Roelands Plant Farms in Lambton Shores. Messages left with the company Friday were not returned by press time. The latest foreign farm worker fatality comes on the heels of the death of a young Caribbean man planning to work on an operation in the Brantford area. He was found dead in a Mississauga hotel room in late April just one day prior to finishing the mandatory two-week quarantine required for all international travellers coming to Canada. Another farm labourer also died in the Haldimand-Norfolk area soon after. Ramsaroop also pointed to the recent death of a worker from Trinidad in the Tillsonburg area and added his group has received reports of another Guatemalan dying in the Windsor-Essex area a couple of weeks ago, but they don’t have “any details whatsoever.”

Article content Ages and timelines appear to link some deaths to COVID-19 based on reports from public health officials, but Ramsaroop said in most cases they aren’t provided with an official cause of death. Farms in Southwestern Ontario became hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks last summer when more than 1,780 were infected with COVID-19 and three died from the virus. The Guatemalan man in his 30s marks at least the second worker from outside the region to die here during or shortly after quarantining in the border city after the head cook aboard a Great Lakes freighter docking in the border city died in London hospital this past fall. SECOND-DOSE VACCINE ELIGIBILITY INCREASES Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 or older, or who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 22, became eligible Friday to book second-dose appointments, the health unit said. The previous cut-off was age 65 and before May 6, respectively. Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are filling up fast. People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned. Two extra clinics are also being held next week – Monday at the Wyoming Fairgrounds and Wednesday at Clearwater Arena – for people who want a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine, but they’re both by appointment only, the health unit said.

Article content More than 102,800 doses have been administered locally as of Friday. A total of 71 per cent of the adult population and 17 per cent of eligible youths have been given at least one dose while almost 18 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated. For the second straight day, just a single new local COVID-19 case was confirmed by the health unit. Of the 3,554 cases since the pandemic began, 3,469 were considered resolved while 23 were still active as of Friday. At least 621 have screened positive for a variant of concern. Seven COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll was still 62 while 49 people, including some Ontarians from outside the region, have died in local hospital. The lone active outbreak was at the Bkejwanong Children’s Centre at Walpole Island First Nation. Three cases were linked to the facility. A health unit spokesperson said two staff and one child have tested positive. All of Ontario, including Sarnia and Lambton County, continue to be in the first step of the province’s reopening plan. For a full list of what’s permitted under the first phase, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

