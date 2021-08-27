Another Sarnia-Lambton resident has died of COVID-19, the local health unit says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A Lambton public health spokesperson confirmed Friday the region’s 69th fatality linked to the disease was a person in their 70s. It’s the first local death in more than a month.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Another COVID-19 death in Sarnia area Back to video

One new local COVID-19 case was also reported. Of the 3,682 cases since the pandemic began, 3,593 were considered resolved while 20 were still active. There were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported it didn’t have any COVID-positive patients in hospital.

More than 171,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in the arms of residents as of this week. Nearly 78 per cent of adults have at least one dose and more than 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 23 per cent of youths have already had a single shot and almost 20 per cent have both, although those figures include children younger than 12 who are ineligible based on Health Canada criteria.

All eligible Sarnia-Lambton residents can book vaccine appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.