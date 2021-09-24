Another COVID death reported as Lambton’s temporary top doctor worries about increasing caseload
The first Sarnia-area death linked to COVID-19 in nearly a month was reported Friday by the local health unit.
A Lambton public health spokesperson confirmed a person in their 70s died in hospital. It’s the region’s 70th virus-related death since the pandemic began – the first since Aug. 27 – and the 55th in local hospital, Bluewater Health reported, although that includes some people who live elsewhere.
Sarnia’s hospital didn’t have any COVID-positive patients Friday.
A spike of 13 new local COVID-19 cases was also reported by the health unit. Dr. Christopher Greensmith, Lambton’s interim acting medical officer of health, pointed out the region’s rate of cases has risen over the last week from about 32 to 42 per 100,000 people.
“Which would equate to the red zone that we were using late last year,” he said. “We still need to be vigilant here. It’s worrying that our numbers are increasing.”
Of the 3,809 cases since the pandemic began, 3,676 were considered resolved while 63 were still active. A total of 559 have screened positive for variants of concern, with 102 linked to Delta.
“Most of our cases are under the age of 40,” Greensmith said. “This is the group we’re pushing hard to try and get their immunization rates up.”
About 75 per cent of the entire 12-plus population throughout Sarnia-Lambton was fully vaccinated as of this week. But that figure is much lower in younger age groups – about 60 per cent of people in their 20s and 70 per cent of those in their 30s, Greensmith said.
“It’s the under-40s that are least immunized,” he said. “The younger people are obviously more mobile, more social activities, perhaps group settings. So they are a concern for spreading the virus and they need to protect themselves.”
Total doses – administered by the local health unit, hospitals, doctors’ officers, and pharmacies – have eclipsed 180,700 and more than 80 per cent of the 12-plus population have received at least one along with 75 per cent getting both.
“That is actually a very significant number,” he said. “Unfortunately it still leaves us 22,000 people in this county who’ve had no vaccine.”
There are multiple upcoming clinics, Greensmith said, including one Saturday in Lambton Mall. The walk-in session open to all over age 12 runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Entrance 4, according to the health unit’s website.
Meanwhile, there were two active outbreaks – one at a Catholic elementary school in Sarnia and the other at Bkejwanong Children’s Centre in Walpole Island. It’s the First Nation daycare’s second outbreak overall.
With the federal election in the rear-view mirror, the health unit issued a statement Friday thanking Greensmith for temporarily taking over the role while Dr. Sudit Ranade ran for the Liberals in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.
“Dr. Greensmith is a well-respected leader with excellent connections to our local health-care partners, and his strong public health background served to make this transition easy,” Andrew Taylor, the health unit’s general manager of public health services, said in the statement. “His leadership and guidance during Dr. Ranade’s leave has been greatly appreciated.”
Ranade will return to his role Monday.
