April 12: Another COVID-19 death in the Sarnia area
The region’s 53rd fatality in the last year-plus was reported Monday by Lambton public health.
Another Sarnia-area resident has died due to COVID-19.
The region’s 53rd fatality since the beginning of the pandemic was reported Monday by Lambton public health. A person in the 70-plus age range died in hospital this past weekend, a health unit spokesperson confirmed Monday.
The health unit also reported 11 new confirmed cases. A total of 2,870 of the region’s 3,050 cases were considered resolved, while 127 were still active.
The number of active outbreaks dropped to four from the seven reported as of Saturday.
There were still 10 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.
More than 28,000 vaccine doses have been administered locally – about 25 per cent of the eligible population – with the majority being first doses.
The health unit issued a statement Monday reminding residents second doses are being rescheduled based on a decision by the province last month to extend the interval between shots from four to 16 weeks. Staff reached out to the majority of residents who needed to have their followup doses rescheduled, but some people still showed up to the high-volume clinic in Point Edward this past weekend, which was closed at the time.
“We are incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and will be in touch to schedule your second dose appointments as soon as possible,” Kevin Churchill, the health unit’s manager of family health, said in a statement.
Second dose appointments are expected to start in June, but the health unit asked residents not to call and ask for those appointments or simply show up to clinics as staff will be contacting them directly.
Visit getthevaccine.ca for the latest local information.
A plan to administer vaccines to people with disabilities who cannot leave their homes is also in the works, Lambton’s medical officer of health said recently. Dr. Sudit Ranade said they hope to deliver the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are truly homebound “within the next few weeks.”
The AstraZeneca version is being used as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are vulnerable to movement stress and are challenging to move safely, Ranade said.
Two more local pharmacies – increasing the total to five – will start offering vaccination appointments this week to people 55 and older, Sarnia-Lambton’s MPP said. The 510 Exmouth St. Shoppers Drug Mart and the 697 Cathcart Blvd. Rexall pharmacies in Sarnia are among about 700 locations across Ontario starting to offer the AstaZeneca vaccine this week, Bob Bailey and Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced Sunday.
Pharmacies in Lambton already offering the vaccine include Loblaw pharmacy at 600 Murphy Rd. in Sarnia, the 19 King St. W. Forest pharmacy, and Bright’s Grove Family Pharmacy, at 2670 Lakeshore Rd.
Vaccine supply has been an issue Bailey and the health unit have been focusing on in recent days. The health unit said it could be vaccinating 10,000 people per week, but the average supply in March was only around half that many doses. Clinic hours are being reduced amid a crunch in supply that’s included reduced and delayed shipments, Ranade said.
Bailey lauded health officials for their work delivering vaccine throughout the region and pushed back against criticism the area has been left behind in terms of provincial vaccine distribution.
Vaccination appointment eligibility was rolled out last week to include those turning 60 in 2021, and people with high-risk medical conditions.
-with files from Tyler Kula
