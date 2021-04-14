





COVID-19 vaccine supply a 'critical barrier' to rollout plan: taskforce

Article content About 31 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the local health unit says. Lambton public health reported Wednesday it’s administered more than 35,000 immunizations, up about 7,000 from one week earlier. Only 1,500-plus people have received their second doses, but the health unit issued a statement earlier this week reminding residents followup shots have been rescheduled based on last month’s provincial decision to extend the interval from four to 16 weeks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 vaccine supply a ‘critical barrier’ to rollout plan: taskforce Back to video Second dose appointments are expected to start in June, but the health unit will contact residents directly about this. Visit getthevaccine.ca for the latest local information. Residents – age 55 and older – can get their initial doses at five local pharmacies. Others deemed eligible under the province’s second phase are being inoculated through appointments at facilities such as the clinic in Point Edward. Residents age 60 and older, essential caregivers of adults receiving chronic home care, and the first group of essential workers who cannot work from home under the province’s guidelines are now eligible.

Article content But supply continues to be a “critical barrier” to the region’s rollout, the health unit’s immunization task force said Wednesday. Staff could deliver 12,000 to 15,000 doses per week through fixed-site and mobile clinics, but is only receiving about 5,000. “This means local clinics will not be running at full capacity unless vaccine supply increases significantly,” the task force said in a statement. A clinic initially expected to run Wednesday in Forest was pushed to Friday due to a shipping delay. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, is expected to meet with local media Wednesday afternoon via teleconference. About 40 per cent of people living in shelter facilities received vaccines this past Thursday through a pop-up clinic and more will be scheduled based on allocation, the task force said. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday throughout the region. A total of 2,906 of the area’s 3,064 cases were considered resolved, while 104 were still active, Lambton public health reported. The region’s case rate – updated every Wednesday – was 89 per 100,000 people, a significant improvement over recent weeks. A total of 2.8 tests were coming back positive. For the first time in three days, a new death was not reported by the health unit. The region’s 54th fatality linked to the year-plus pandemic, a person in the 80-plus age range who died in hospital, was confirmed Tuesday. A person in the 70-plus age range also died in hospital this past weekend. There were 10 patients in hospital Wednesday – one less than the previous day – with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported. The number of active outbreaks was cut in half to one. The lone affected facility is an unidentified local business. There were seven outbreaks as recently as Saturday. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

