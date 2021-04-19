April 19: Just a single new COVID-19 case in the Sarnia area

Just a single new COVID-19 case in the Sarnia area was reported Monday by the local health unit.

Of the region’s 3,120 cases since the pandemic began, 2,967 were considered resolved while 99 were still active, Lambton public health reported. A total of 250 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The death toll still stood at 54.

There were six patients in hospital Monday with COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.

The health unit was dealing with one active outbreak, an unnamed local business that started April 7 and had eight cases linked to it.

Ontario announced Monday people age 40 and older can get the AstraZeneca vaccine at certain pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Tuesday. The previous age cut-off was 55.

“By extending vaccination eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and primary care settings to individuals aged 40 and over, Ontario will be able to offer the protection of the vaccine to more Ontarians earlier than anticipated,” the province said in a statement. “With supply of AstraZeneca available at this time, the expansion of eligibility will also significantly increase access to vaccines in hot spot communities.”