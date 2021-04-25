April 25: Seven new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Article content

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Of the 3,188 cases reported throughout the year-plus pandemic by Lambton public health, 3,054 were considered resolved while 78 were still active. At least 336 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The region’s 56th COVID-19 related death – the sixth this month – was reported Saturday. A health unit spokesperson said via email a person in the 80-plus age range died in hospital.

A total of 39 people have died from the disease in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. It had 11 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital Saturday, one more than the previous day.

Toronto-area patients are steadily being transferred to hospitals throughout Southwestern Ontario amid a growing strain on the health-care system in the country’s largest city.

The health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks, including a new one inside a Lambton County daycare centre. The outbreak is at the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford, where a staff member and a child both tested positive. A health unit spokesperson said via email no more details will be provided when asked about the age of the child.