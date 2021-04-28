April 28: About 39 per cent of Sarnia-area residents have been injected with COVID-19 vaccine

Article content

About 39 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the local health unit says.

That marks a five-per-cent increase over the last week, according to figures released Wednesday by Lambton public health. More than 45,000 injections – the majority being first doses – have been administered.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. April 28: About 39 per cent of Sarnia-area residents have been injected with COVID-19 vaccine Back to video

The health unit and its vaccine taskforce have said they can administer more doses than they’re receiving from the province and have been forced to postpone or cancel some clinics in recent weeks. Allotted vaccines are distributed via mobile teams and by appointments at fixed-site clinics. Residents age 40 and older can also get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.

Meanwhile, the region had a rate of 57 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, a drastic improvement from earlier this year when it had one of the highest rates across the province. Nineteen new cases were confirmed Wednesday by the health unit.