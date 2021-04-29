Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine supply 'stable' despite Ontario hot-spot strategy

Article content

Ontario announced Thursday a “targeted commitment” to allocate half of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine shipments to hot-spot communities while also promising not to take away doses from other public health unit regions.

One day earlier, Lambton’s medical officer of health said local supply is looking “stable” over the next few weeks, despite the provincial hot-spot reallocation strategy. Local officials were even expecting a “little bump up” over the final two weeks of May and potential “substantial increases” throughout the summer, Dr. Sudit Ranade said.

“We’ll have to wait to see how that plays out,” he said. “But for now, I think we’re not in a bad spot with our vaccine program and we will continue to give what we get.”

Ontario confirmed Thursday allocations will remain the same as previously planned and will increase later in May.

“Public health units can use local knowledge to ramp up capacity and effectively target hot spots, whether provincially identified or otherwise,” the province said in a statement.