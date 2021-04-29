Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine supply 'stable' despite Ontario hot-spot strategy
Article content
Ontario announced Thursday a “targeted commitment” to allocate half of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine shipments to hot-spot communities while also promising not to take away doses from other public health unit regions.
One day earlier, Lambton’s medical officer of health said local supply is looking “stable” over the next few weeks, despite the provincial hot-spot reallocation strategy. Local officials were even expecting a “little bump up” over the final two weeks of May and potential “substantial increases” throughout the summer, Dr. Sudit Ranade said.
Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine supply 'stable' despite Ontario hot-spot strategy Back to video
“We’ll have to wait to see how that plays out,” he said. “But for now, I think we’re not in a bad spot with our vaccine program and we will continue to give what we get.”
Ontario confirmed Thursday allocations will remain the same as previously planned and will increase later in May.
“Public health units can use local knowledge to ramp up capacity and effectively target hot spots, whether provincially identified or otherwise,” the province said in a statement.
Advertisement
Article content
The eligible age range will lower from 60 to 55 as of Friday morning – although it could take time for them to receive an appointment, officials cautioned – with the goal of opening to all adults by the end of May, Ontario said.
About 39 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least one dose of the vaccine based on figures released this week. More than 45,000 injections – the majority being first doses – have been administered locally.
The health unit is also making improvements to its online registration system to make it easier to book, cancel or reschedule appointments. The system, slated to launch next month, will be able to provide reminders and confirmations via email and text.
Residents age 40 and older can also get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.
Visit GetTheVaccine.ca for the latest information.
Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit. Of the region’s 3,227 cases since the pandemic began, 3,095 were considered resolved while 76 were still active, Lambton public health reported. A total of 375 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
The region’s death toll still stood at 56.
Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Thursday – one more than the previous day – Bluewater Health reported. Toronto-area patients are being brought to Southwestern Ontario hospitals amid a pandemic-related health-care crisis in Canada’s largest city.
The local health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks. Twelve Lambton College students – two more than previously reported – have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared last week inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. Another one is at the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford, where a staff member and a child both tested positive.
Two unidentified local business linked to between three and nine cases are also dealing with outbreaks.
@ObserverTerry
tbridge@postmedia.com