Six new cases were reported Saturday by the local health unit, with 23 considered active. Of the 3,670 cases since the pandemic began, 3,579 were considered resolved.

Aug. 21: Sarnia area's COVID-19 caseload continues to climb

The number of local cases linked to variants of concern weren’t available Saturday due to changes to the province’s case and contact management system, Lambton public health said. But as of earlier this week 53 of the region’s 690 cases that have screened positive for a variant of concern were believe to be Delta.

The local death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks, the health unit reported.

Bluewater Health reported it didn’t have any COVID-positive patients in hospital.

Nearly 169,400 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in the arms of Sarnia-Lambton residents ages 12 and older as of last week, the health unit reported.

All eligible residents can book vaccine appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.