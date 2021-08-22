A total of seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Six new cases were reported Saturday and a single case Sunday by Lambton public health, raising the overall total to 3,671. A total of 3,584 were considered resolved while 19 were still active.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Aug. 22: One new COVID-19 case in Sarnia area Back to video

A health unit spokesperson recently pointed out the region’s active caseload was relatively low compared to provincial rates, but numbers are climbing across the province mainly in unvaccinated people due to the Delta variant.

The number of local cases linked to variants of concern weren’t available Sunday due to changes to the province’s case and contact management system, the health unit said. But as of last week 53 of the region’s 690 cases that have screened positive for a variant of concern were believe to be Delta.

The local death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported it didn’t have any COVID-positive patients in hospital.

Nearly 169,400 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in the arms of Sarnia-Lambton residents ages 12 and older as of this week, the health unit reported. An official said immunizations have plateaued of late, but they’re expected to climb again soon as new policies on mandatory vaccines in certain settings come into effect.

All eligible residents can book vaccine appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

tbridge@postmedia.com

@ObserverTerry