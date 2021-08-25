A Chatham man who ran from police in Point Edward while wearing just a bathing suit – he was supposed to be at home under house arrest at the time – managed to escape with a $2,000 fine.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Michael Day, 22, was released on bail in his hometown amid outstanding break-and-enter-related charges, but was arrested by Lambton OPP in early June following a failed attempt at fleeing in his swimming trunks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bathing suit-clad Chatham man on house arrest caught fleeing police in Point Edward Back to video

“It is clear that Mr. Day did not take the release terms seriously,” Justice Deborah Austin said.

The Sarnia judge imposed a $2,000 fine and reminded him his bail terms, including house arrest, are still in place.

“Part of the assumption here is that he’s learned his lesson and he’s taking that very seriously,” she said.

The court heard an officer saw a red Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Alfred Street with five people inside around 8 p.m. on June 4. The pickup truck had an expired licence-plate sticker and unconfirmed insurance, so the officer followed it as it snaked its way throughout the picturesque village.

“It was apparent at the time that the driver of the Chevrolet was attempting to avoid police by making several quick turns,” assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said while reading an agreed statement of facts.

It ran through at least two stop signs before “momentarily” halting in a residential area of Louisa Street. As the officer turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights, the right front passenger door of the pickup opened and a beach-ready man got out and ran.

Several nearby residents came out and gave police a description of the sprinting suspect.

“Approximately 25 years of age, no shirt, no shoes, and wearing only bathing-suit shorts,” Coughlan said.