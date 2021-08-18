Less than 24 hours after Ontario unveiled mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings, the Sarnia-area hospitals’ group set a deadline for people working there to either get fully vaccinated or face regular testing.

Bluewater Health announced Wednesday that all staff; professional staff, such as doctors and midwives; volunteers; students; and contractors at its facilities in Sarnia and Petrolia will need to show proof of full vaccination by Sept. 7. Staff opting not to get double doses by then will need to produce regular negative rapid test results.

Bluewater Health unveils COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy for staff, students and volunteers

“We’re looking at twice a week,” Dr. Michel Haddad, Bluewater Health’s chief of staff, said Wednesday. “That’s the discussion we’re having now.”

Non-vaccinated staff will also have to complete educational programs, as Ontario announced this week.

But there’s no option for students and volunteers – it’s either get fully vaccinated or find another place to put in hours.

“All volunteers and students will be required to be fully vaccinated before they’re on site,” Haddad said. “It will be mandatory.”

He added it’s “for their own safety as well.”

Bluewater Health officials have been working on this policy for the past couple of months, Haddad said, but the province’s announcement Tuesday created a deadline.

Lambton College in Sarnia also said this week all students, staff, contractors and visitors on its campus – unless exempted on medical or religious grounds – must be immunized by Oct. 11.

The two-site hospital organization has close to 2,500 staff, professional staff and volunteers. A total of 94 per cent of staff have received at least one dose – Haddad said they’re still collecting information on second doses – while 95 per cent of physicians are fully vaccinated.