Botched attempt to change licence plate sinks Sarnia drug dealer

A 56-year-old Sarnia woman already on house arrest for selling street drugs tried to change one of her licence plate letters so she wouldn’t be caught while driving around the city with more drugs and a debt list.

It didn’t work, though, and now Pamela Hewgill will be spending the next two years in prison.

In an agreed statement of facts, a high-level Sarnia courtroom heard that a police officer saw a black Chevrolet Cobalt on Indian Road South near Devine Street around 4:30 p.m. on July 27. That car’s licence plate was supposed to read CDAP 466.

“(The officer) observed that a black piece of tape had been placed on the letter ‘P’ in an attempt to change the letter to read as letter ‘R,’” assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins said.

The officer pulled the car over at Indian Road North and Wellington Street. Hewgill, who was driving, told the officer she broke her left leg about two weeks earlier and was heading to the hospital to have it looked at.

“Being on Indian Road was out of her way from her residence to Bluewater Health,” Higgins noted.

The officer learned Hewgill, who was sentenced to house arrest for drug trafficking this past October, didn’t have permission to be out of her house at the time. He arrested her for multiple offences and looked through her purse. That’s where he found 63 three-milligram pills of hydromorphone – the name of the medication was scratched off – $240 in cash, and a white piece of paper with names and numbers written down.

“That appeared to be a debt list,” Higgins said.

Hewgill was arrested and taken to the officer’s cruiser. While she was locked in the back seat, the officer noticed she was slipping things through the gaps in the cage, so he got out to see what she was doing.