A Chatham-Kent man who caused a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on the busy highway connecting Sarnia and Chatham has been convicted of careless – but not impaired – driving despite tests results being twice the legal limit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A Sarnia courtroom heard police were called around 4:45 a.m. on March 1, 2020, about a two-car collision on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township. Both vehicles – one was heading north in the south lanes near Lasalle Line prior to the crash – had “severe” front-end damage, assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man who caused head-on crash on Highway 40 convicted of careless driving Back to video

Zachary Nicholson, a 21-year-old Tupperville resident, and a 62-year-old man were the two drivers. Nicholson told police he was “just shaken up” and the older motorist was “slightly” bleeding, but both men claimed they were “OK.”

But a Lambton OPP officer standing less than a metre from Nicholson could smell the “strong” odour of alcohol that Sunday morning. The scent was equally strong as Nicholson rummaged through his damaged car for his insurance and ownership documents.

The officer told Nicholson he was under arrest for impaired driving and took him to headquarters in Petrolia for testing. Around 6:30 a.m., Nicholson was told his results were between 160 and 170 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Justice Deborah Austin called the agreed statement of facts “very” troubling and asked Nicol to explain why the Crown pursued a careless driving conviction.

Lambton OPP said in a statement two days after the incident they laid a pair of Criminal Code charges linked to impaired driving, but Nicholson, now 23, pleaded guilty Monday to careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.