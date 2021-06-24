





Article content A Sarnia man arrested about two years ago and hit with more than 40 criminal charges after a series of cheques were stolen and later cashed was convicted this week on seven of the counts. Bradley Furtah, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts each of theft with a value less than $5,000 and fraud linked to two local businesses. The court heard Furtah swiped several cheques from Imperial Roofing Sarnia Ltd. and the Bluewater Gymnastics Club between December 2018 and February 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cheque fraudster betrayed ex-partner and Sarnia businesses: judge Back to video He took them while helping his common-law partner, a professional cleaner, tidy up the facilities during non-business hours. “Mr. Furtah appears to have taken advantage of his partner’s employment at the time, which would appear to be a betrayal of – not only of his partner, but also, obviously, of the businesses,” Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski said as she imposed a one-year conditional sentence, featuring house arrest, and probation.

Article content Furtah stole 22 cheques from the roofing company and made a series of deposits at local banks. One deposit was made on Jan. 24, 2019, when he put a cheque for $1,300 into his account at the Christina Street North TD Canada Trust. “He wrote his name, address, dollar amount and an illegible company representative’s signature to the face of the cheque in order to deceive the employees at TD (Canada) Trust and deposit the cheque into his own account,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said. Furtah went on a near-daily basis in mid-January to various banks and deposited cheques for between $1,100 and $2,500. Near the end of the month, a couple of transactions were reversed after the banks learned the cheques were stolen. He also left a local Money Mart and Bank of Montreal after being confronted during deposit attempts. The Wallaceburg high school graduate was arrested shortly after midnight on March 16, 2019. At the time, police found three cheques from the gymnastics club. Police learned he stole 105 cheques from the club in late February 2019. On March 5, Furtah went to a local Scotiabank and opened three accounts to deposit those cheques. “He opened one account in his own name and an account in each of his children’s name,” said Iaquinta, adding the children were between the ages of four and eight at the time. Between March 5 and 17, he filled out the club’s blank cheques with various amounts between $100 and nearly $600. The banks reimbursed both businesses and took all the losses.

Article content “It’s thankful that the businesses were paid back, but obviously this would have incurred some hurt to them,” Iaquinta said. The judge ordered restitution of $2,247.15 in favour of Scotiabank and $4,301 to TD Canada Trust. Furtah was given 10 years to pay the money back due to his financial situation. Defence lawyer Terry Brandon said her client had an “active” addiction at the time. “It certainly interfered with his judgment and resulted in this criminal activity,” Brandon said, but he’s now “doing very well.” Furtah didn’t address the court when given the opportunity. Both lawyers suggested the one-year conditional sentence and probation order. “In my view, a jail sentence is appropriate,” Leszczynski said, but added she was satisfied serving a sentence in the community under “strict” conditions was “adequate.” “I will accept the joint submission,” Leszczynski said. The conditional sentence includes six months of house arrest and six months of living with a curfew. Furtah also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a recognizance and two counts of failing to comply with probation. The other charges were withdrawn. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

