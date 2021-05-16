Code 5 issued after diesel spill in Sarnia

A transport was leaking diesel fuel Sunday near Sarnia’s mall, according to Chemical Valley’s emergency response system.

A Code 5 was issued by Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) shortly after 1 p.m. for the area of 1379 London Rd. An office supply retail chain is located there across the street from Lambton Mall.

Code 5s generally involve incidents outside of industry potentially requiring Chemical Valley Emergency Coordinating Organization (CVECO) assistance. The mutual-aid organization is comprised of nearly 50 industries, contractors, businesses and municipalities

No further information was immediately available.