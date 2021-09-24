More details have come to light about charges laid last week in the death of a baby girl in Lambton County last fall.

Police and paramedics were called to a home on Penrise Street in Mooretown for an unresponsive infant on Nov. 20, 2020, Lambton County OPP said Sept. 17. The child died.

Court documents shed light on charges linked to Lambton County baby's death

Provincial police later identified the deceased as nine-month-old Tressa MacPherson.

Brock MacPherson, 30, of St. Clair Township and Elizabeth McPhail, 30, of Sarnia were charged this month with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death, police said.

Documents obtained Friday by The Observer from the Sarnia courthouse alleges the criminal negligence charges are tied to a failure to provide the necessities of life.

Police did not specify the relationship between the accused and the baby when they announced the charges, but an online obituary from last December indicated they are her parents.

Both suspects were released last week – McPhail on Sept. 15 and MacPherson on Sept. 16 – after bail hearings.

A court-ordered publication ban is in place covering all evidence, information, what was said in court by all parties and the reasons for release. But according to court documents, they were both released on $5,000 bail with a series of conditions, including a strict ban on communicating with each other except through the Sarnia-Lambton Children’s Aid Society or their lawyers.

They also can’t speak to a handful of other people named in the documents or be in the company of or communicate with anyone younger than 16. Additionally, they’re banned from weapons and illegal drugs.