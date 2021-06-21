COVID-19 vaccine brands ‘safe to mix’ amid shipping delays in Sarnia area, health unit says

Health Canada-approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are “safe to mix” due to similar technology, Lambton public health said Monday, while people who received AstraZeneca for their first dose can get any of the three for their followup shots for “strong protection.” The lone exception is for the 12 to 17 age group, which has only been approved for Pfizer.

Sarnia-area public health officials say they can’t guarantee what brands of COVID-19 vaccines will be available amid shipping delays, but are encouraging all eligible residents to get their first or second doses regardless since these mRNA vaccines are interchangeable.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said in a statement he wants all eligible residents to get vaccinated “as soon as possible” amid the spread of the Delta variant.

“We have enough vaccine coming in the next two to four weeks to increase our local vaccination rates significantly, and doing so will allow us to safely return to the activities and gatherings we have missed so much,” he said. “I strongly encourage all Lambton residents to take the first available dose they can, whether they are coming for their first or second dose.”

More than 102,800 doses have been administered locally as of late last week. A total of 71 per cent of the adult population and 17 per cent of eligible youths have been given at least one dose while almost 18 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 or older, or who received their first dose before May 22, became eligible Friday to book second-dose appointments. Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are filling up fast. People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned.

Six new local COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday by the health unit. Of the 3,564 cases since the pandemic began, 3,475 were considered resolved while 27 were still active. At least 625 have screened positive for a variant of concern.