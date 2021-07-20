Sarnia police say they charged two people with impaired driving within hours of each other, including a woman who had two children in her vehicle at the time.

The first incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday, when a woman went to a Vidal Street North business. Two children were in her vehicle, police said.

Driver with children in car charged with impaired driving

An employee noted the “strong” smell of alcohol on the woman as she got out of her car and she was unsteady on her feet, seemed confused, and repeated herself, police said. The woman said she had to briefly leave and the staffer, concerned about her ability to drive, offered to have the children stay there.

But the offer was declined, so the employee called police. Officers found the vehicle nearby going the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver pretended to give police multiple breath samples before finally failing, police said.

The driver was arrested – the children were safely turned over to a family friend – and taken to headquarters for testing.

A 35-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged with impaired driving and failing or refusing to give a breath sample and released with a mid-September court date.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, a concerned citizen called police about an erratic driver. An officer found the vehicle in the area of Michigan Avenue and Modeland Road. Police also discovered two open beer cans and a bag of suspected cocaine after the driver was arrested for failing a roadside breath test.

A 30-year-old Camlachie man has been charged with two impaired-driving-related charges and one drug-possession charge. He will also appear in court in September.