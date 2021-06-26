‘Fantastic’ response to Sarnia service club’s Canada Day-inspired food drive
BRIGHT’S GROVE – A Sarnia-area service club’s Canada Day food drive was once again affected by the ongoing global pandemic, but the group still found a way to support a local food bank.
In non-pandemic years, the Rotary Club of Sarnia Lambton After-Hours collects canned goods along the city’s parade route during the red-and-white celebration each July 1.
“This year and last year with the parade being cancelled we’re trying to be creative,” club member Kris Cote said Saturday from the parking lot in front of the Bright’s Grove Foodland. “Last year we did it more ad-hoc, this year… we had a little bit more planning involved and great support partnerships with the local grocery stores that let us set up shop here.”
Called Cans for Canada Day, the club set up outside four area grocery stores and collected food for the Inn of the Good Shepherd over a three-hour period Saturday morning. In Bright’s Grove, they stuffed an SUV full of food.
“Response given the weather’s been fantastic,” Cote said on what’s been a wet weekend. “We’re really pleased,”
The club has been hosting the event for close to a decade.
“It’s become an annual event,” fellow club member Bob Bork said.
All food and financial donations were earmarked for the Inn. The club helps prepare meals for the non-profit organization about once every month, Bork said.
“They’re one of our key partnerships,” Cote said. “Just doing what we can to support the community in a time where it’s tough to do that.”
The amount of food and money raised was not immediately available, but the club posted a “huge” thank you to the community on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
“It started off a bit soggy but that did not deter our volunteers or stop the donations to the Inn of the Good Shepherd,” the club said.
