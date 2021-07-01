Police briefs: Arrest made following weapons incident on Walpole Island

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Officers from Walpole Island police and Lambton OPP were called out in the evening to an area near Squirrel Island Road following a weapons complaint.

An OPP tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit and crisis negotiators were involved and the suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

The man is charged with pointing a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

Arrest made following Petrolia break-in

A 45-year-old St. Clair Township man was arrested following a break-in June 23 at a home on Garfield Avenue in Petrolia where several firearms were taken, says Lambton OPP.

Investigators, who included the OPP Forensic Identification Services and members of the Lambton County Crime, learned the identity of a suspect who was then taken into custody.

Police said officers also located the stolen firearms as well as a prohibited weapon.