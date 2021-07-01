Lambton College honours retiring president

Lambton College marked the retirement this week of Judith Morris – the college’s 13th president – by naming a scholarship and the main entrance of its Sarnia campus in her honour.

Morris, the first woman to serve as college president, retired after nine years in the post and 19 years in total at the college.

“The first day I came to Sarnia, I knew it was going to be home,” she said. “The people are welcoming, kind, generous and it’s a community that works together to be successful.”

The New Liskeard native began working at Sault College as an instructor in 1983 and was a dean there when she was hired in 2002 as Lambton’s vice-president of academic and student success. She was named Lambton’s president in 2012.

The college said Morris was known for fostering innovation, championing equality and accessibility, as well as linking industry and education through collaborations with business.

She also led the college during a time of physical growth when it secured $75 million in funding for new facilities, including the NOVA Chemicals Health and Research Centre, the Cestar Group Athletics and Fitness Complex.

The college’s foundation recently announced the establishing of a Judith Morris Legacy Scholarship and the college’s board of governors said the renovated west entrance of the campus will be named the Judith A. Morris Atrium and Welcome Centre.

“It’s warm, welcoming and will forever have an impact like you have,” board chairperson Janice McMichael Dennis told Morris during a recent virtual tribute for the retiring president.

Also announced was that Morris has received this year’s Distinguished Service Award from Colleges and Institutes Canada.