Young Sarnia fundraiser's lemonade stand aids Terry Fox Foundation

This year’s Terry Fox Run fundraiser for cancer research received an early boost from two-and-a half-year-old Stella Cicchini.

Cicchini and her family met with local run committee members Wednesday at Sarnia’s Terry Fox Park to hand over $325 the youngster had raised with a Labour Day lemonade stand.

“It was just a fun, Monday morning little activity that was a big success,” said Stella’s mom, Justine Cicchini. “Last week, Stella stopped at a lemonade stand with a friend. She was fascinated with it, enjoyed it a lot and asked us every day if she could have her own.”

With the help of a few social media posts, there was a huge turnout of friends and neighbours, with some donations sent along by relatives from overseas.

Cicchini said they decided to give the money to a charity close to the family’s heart, and as a way of showing Stella the importance of carrying on the memory of loved ones.

Stella’s middle name is Cait, after her Aunt Cait who had cancer and died at age 18.

Wednesday would have been her aunt’s 32nd birthday.

“Stella actually did the Terry Fox Run when she was five months old,” Cicchini said.

This year’s Terry Fox Run is officially set for Sept. 19 but, like last year, has been changed from an in-person event to an online fundraiser.

“We’re calling it One Day, Your Way,” said Sarnia committee member Laurie Rome.

Supporters are being asked to register online at terryfox.org/run, and then raise money and participate in the event in their own way.

“Everybody should go and do their thing – run around the block or swim laps or whatever they want to do,” Rome said.