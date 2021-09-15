First-dose vaccine spike in Sarnia area linked to passports: top doctor

With the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport deadline looming, there’s been a spike of Sarnia-Lambton residents rolling up their sleeves and getting their first doses, the region’s top health unit official says.

A total of 1,838 first-dose shots have been given over the first two weeks of September, Dr. Christopher Greensmith said Wednesday.

“We’ve given a lot of extra first doses,” Greensmith, Lambton’s interim acting medical officer of health, said during a county council committee meeting. “A lot of them walk-ins.”

As of Wednesday, 79.5 per cent of the local 12-plus population had a single dose and more than 74 per cent were considered fully vaccinated. Nearly 178,000 total shots have been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

“Amazing,” Greensmith said.

Ontario’s mandatory vaccine passport policy for non-essential settings such as indoor dining and bars starts next Wednesday. Greensmith said they believe this new rule will boost immunization rates and hopefully avoid another lockdown this fall or winter.

“Which will be an unhappy state for all of us,” he said.

In the meantime, Greensmith said the health unit is working with local businesses on clarifying requirements for vaccine passports. More businesses and municipalities – the latest being Lambton County – have introduced varying vaccination policies for staff, as Greensmith has suggested.

The health unit also continues to offer mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics – one was held Wednesday at the arena in Forest – and third doses for eligible people.

No new local COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the health unit. Of the 3,729 cases since the pandemic began, 3,631 were considered resolved while 29 were still active. A total of 545 cases have screened positive for variants of concern, with 88 linked to Delta – including 22 over the previous 30 days.