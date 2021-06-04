





Five years in prison for Michigan woman who mistakenly crossed Blue Water Bridge with $400K in meth

Article content Natasha Hill didn’t realize the shortest route from her home in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Rochester, N.Y., was through a foreign country. So after blindly following GPS directions, the then-36-year-old woman ended up driving her 2011 Toyota Camry across the Canadian border near Sarnia on a Saturday morning this past fall. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Five years in prison for Michigan woman who mistakenly crossed Blue Water Bridge with $400K in meth Back to video This turned out to be a costly mistake as there was more than three kilograms of meth – worth about $400,000 – in the trunk. Hill, with fellow Michigan resident Wisteria Walker in the passenger’s seat, initially blew past a Canada Border Services Agency booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 before being swarmed by officers at a secondary checkpoint. She told the officers there was cannabis in her car, but a border services superintendent found a different drug inside a yellow Gucci bag in the trunk. The separated and vacuum-sealed packages of meth weighed 3.215 kilograms. Assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins recently told a Sarnia courtroom it was a “significant quantity.”

Article content Hill, 27, pleaded guilty on May 28 to a single charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking and was sentenced to five years in a Canadian prison. Shortly after her conviction, defence lawyer Robert McFadden explained his client’s GPS-based blunder. “She entered Canada strictly by mistake on that particular day, following a GPS (and) not understanding that when you plug in (Rochester, N.Y.) in Michigan, the closest route to Rochester, N.Y., is going to take you through Ontario,” he said. “She was intending to travel on Interstate 80/90, which is a toll road that runs from Chicago through along Lake Erie through Pennsylvania into New York.” The Canada-U.S. crossing has been closed to all non-essential traffic for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Morden At the same time Walker, 22, pleaded guilty to willfully obstructing a peace officer by providing a false name and date of birth. As border officers converged on the Camry, Walker claimed his name was Evan Burrell. He continued using this false name later that day during an interview with an RCMP constable in Windsor. Walker’s true identity was eventually revealed through fingerprints. He was sentenced to the five months of credit he’d already accrued in pre-sentence custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London. “I find time served appropriate in this case,” Superior Court Justice Christopher Bondy said over Zoom from Windsor. “Especially during these COVID times, I think Mr. Walker has paid his debt to society.”

Article content Both Michigan residents were behind bars at different jails since the mid-October incident. Walker initially had more pre-sentence credit at his disposal, but he already used some of it to serve a sentence for assaulting and threatening two Sarnia Jail guards on Christmas Eve. Hill has a little less than four years left after getting a rare two-for-one credit due in part to lockdowns amid the pandemic. The RCMP said in late October two U.S. residents from the Grand Rapids area were charged with importing meth and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Additional charges laid against both Hill and Walker were withdrawn after their respective guilty pleas. As court concluded, McFadden said chances are “slim and nil” his client will come back to Canada after she’s released from prison. “I don’t think she’ll ever be back here,” he said. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

