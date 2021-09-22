A Sarnia man police arrested during a drug deal in his car in a downtown parking lot has been sentenced to 1.5 years of house arrest or living at home with a curfew.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After investigating Shane Pepper throughout April 2020, the city police’s vice unit found a seven-gram bag of meth in his grey Chevrolet Cruze shortly after arresting him on a Tuesday afternoon outside the then-Bayside Centre. They also seized more than 18 grams at Pepper’s Sarnia home later that night – April 28, 2020 – through a search warrant.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. House arrest for ‘lower end’ drug dealing Back to video

Assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins, though, told a Sarnia judge this week it was “on the lower end of trafficking.” Based on that, an insightful pre-sentence report and a “significant” gap in his criminal record, Higgins was willing to side with defence lawyer David Stoesser and suggest the 18-month conditional sentence.

“I will accept the joint submission,” Justice Anne McFadyen said.

Pepper, who turns 46 next week, pleaded guilty in mid-July to possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, but sentencing was delayed to this week while the probation office wrote the report. It detailed his “very” difficult childhood, Stoesser noted, including absentee parents, bullying and physical abuse.

“It was just – it was bad,” his lawyer said.

But Stoesser added his employer speaks in “glowing” terms about him and he was recently promoted.

Higgins said he had “extensive” discussions with Stoesser about the right sentence, both before and after Pepper’s guilty plea, and the report “strengthened” the argument for a conditional sentence. McFadyen agreed the report helped “a great deal.”