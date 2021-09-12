‘I can still ride the bike’: Lambton’s temporary top doctor back in the saddle during another pandemic

What’s it like stepping back into the role of Lambton’s medical officer of health – a post he’s quite familiar with having done it for more than two decades – but during an ongoing global pandemic?

“Interesting,” he responded shortly after assuming the role. “I can still ride the bike.”

Greensmith, who is filling the void temporarily while the community’s current top public health official runs for federal office, added it’s a team effort.

“There’s lots of other people who have been working on this a long period of time,” he said. “It’s amazing the amount of work.”

Greensmith, Lambton’s medical officer of health until Dr. Sudit Ranade was hired in 2012 – he’s currently campaigning for the Liberal Party in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex – has been through this before. Despite an ongoing push to increase vaccination rates to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, he noted they’re already higher this time around.

“I don’t know if we even got to 60 per cent immunization with (the) H1N1 pandemic despite an enormous amount of effort,” he said. “So this is an amazing effort and I’m pleased that the health unit is able to do that and I’m pleased to be here, albeit temporarily, to continue the fight.”

As of last week almost 79 per cent of the local 12-plus population had a single dose and more than 74 per cent were considered fully vaccinated, Greensmith has said. About 175,900 total doses have been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

In his brief time back on the job he’s urged local employers to introduce mandatory vaccine policies and was pleased to see Sarnia city hall take his advice.

Eleven new local COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend by the health unit, eight Saturday and three Sunday. Of the 3,721 cases since the pandemic began, 3,626 were considered resolved while 26 were still active. The local death toll was still 69 and there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported Sunday it didn’t have any COVID-positive patients in hospital.

