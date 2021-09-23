‘I was going to take your truck’: would-be thief honest with victim before fleeing from canine unit

A would-be thief was blunt, but also polite, about his intentions when he was confronted trying to steal a pickup truck from a Petrolia home two years ago .

“The suspect stated to him, ‘I was going to take your truck, but since you are here, dude, I’m not going to,’” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said to a Sarnia courtroom.

The suspect, Jordan McConnell, fled into a nearby field and hid under farm machinery until the OPP West Region’s canine unit sniffed him out. The Sept. 25, 2019 incident took place less than 24 hours after the then-27-year-old Windsor resident successfully stole a pickup truck from the gas station in nearby Oil Springs.

McConnell, now 29, pleaded guilty over Zoom from a prison in Alberta to three of the 14 combined charges Lambton OPP laid at the time: stealing a vehicle, break and enter, and attempting to steal a vehicle worth more than $5,000.

He was equally blunt when he told the Sarnia judge how he felt about moving on from the two-year-old ordeal.

“I’m just happy to put all this (expletive) behind me – oh, pardon my language – all this stuff behind me now,” he said.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski ignored the slip of the tongue and sentenced him to eight months in jail, as suggested by lawyers on both sides. But the clock won’t start ticking on that sentence until he finishes serving his time in federal prison.

Defence lawyer Terry Brandon said her client wanted to address “any and all outstanding warrants he may have throughout the country” so when he’s finally released he can “start his life afresh with no warrants outstanding in any jurisdictions.”