‘I was going to take your truck’: would-be thief honest with victim before fleeing from canine unit
A would-be thief was blunt, but also polite, about his intentions when he was confronted trying to steal a pickup truck from a Petrolia home two years ago.
“The suspect stated to him, ‘I was going to take your truck, but since you are here, dude, I’m not going to,’” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said to a Sarnia courtroom.
The suspect, Jordan McConnell, fled into a nearby field and hid under farm machinery until the OPP West Region’s canine unit sniffed him out. The Sept. 25, 2019 incident took place less than 24 hours after the then-27-year-old Windsor resident successfully stole a pickup truck from the gas station in nearby Oil Springs.
McConnell, now 29, pleaded guilty over Zoom from a prison in Alberta to three of the 14 combined charges Lambton OPP laid at the time: stealing a vehicle, break and enter, and attempting to steal a vehicle worth more than $5,000.
He was equally blunt when he told the Sarnia judge how he felt about moving on from the two-year-old ordeal.
“I’m just happy to put all this (expletive) behind me – oh, pardon my language – all this stuff behind me now,” he said.
Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski ignored the slip of the tongue and sentenced him to eight months in jail, as suggested by lawyers on both sides. But the clock won’t start ticking on that sentence until he finishes serving his time in federal prison.
Defence lawyer Terry Brandon said her client wanted to address “any and all outstanding warrants he may have throughout the country” so when he’s finally released he can “start his life afresh with no warrants outstanding in any jurisdictions.”
Leszczynski said the pair of incidents in Lambton County were “particularly troubling.”
The court heard the first victim parked his red 2002 Ford F-250 outside the service centre in Oil Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2019 and left his keys in the ignition as he went inside the convenience store. McConnell was seen on video surveillance sprinting towards the pickup, hopping inside and fleeing the area.
Police received “several” suspicious-vehicle calls that night and early the next morning, but couldn’t find the pickup. It was finally recovered stuck in a bushy area.
Around 2:30 p.m. the next day, the second victim was sitting in his shop when he heard someone rummaging through his toolbox and noticed the man door was open. After being overtly honest about his intentions, McConnell left a screwdriver on the front seat as he fled.
“At the time he was under the influence of narcotics,” Brandon said. “In his words he ‘was high.’”
Brandon added her client, a high school dropout, has a “very serious” addiction, but he’s been “really working” to fix the problem while in prison. Leszczynski gave him credit for taking “significant” steps towards a “fresh start” when he’s released.
The court didn’t hear what landed him in prison or how long his sentence is.
McConnell thanked the judge, apologized to the victims, and pointedly said he’s looking forward to moving on with his life.
“I wish you luck, Mr. McConnell,” Leszczynski concluded.
Other charges were withdrawn.
