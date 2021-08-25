Impaired charges laid after pair of crashes, Lambton OPP say

Observer staff
Aug 25, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser 300Gu8sm

A 37-year-old Watford man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-car crash in Brooke-Alvinston, the Lambton OPP say.

Story continues below

The collision took place around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Courtright Line.

“Officers attended and, upon speaking with the driver, it became apparent the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage,” police alleged in a statement.

The suspect reportedly failed a roadside test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for more testing.

The Watford man is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 27.

A 33-year-old Etobicoke resident is also facing an impaired-driving charge after a crash on Main Street in Grand Bend.

The collision took place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the drivers was arrested after reportedly failing a roadside breath test.

The Etobicoke resident is scheduled to be in Sarnia court on Sept. 20.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers