Article content

A 25-year-old woman has been convicted of impaired driving after a car crashed into a Sarnia church this past fall, an incident a city judge said was “very” dangerous.

A Sarnia courtroom heard Caitlin Wonderhem was behind the wheel of a red Ford Fusion on Murphy Road near Afton Drive on Dec. 11 when she lost control and drove into the front yard of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Impaired crash into Sarnia church ‘very dangerous,’ judge says Back to video

The Fusion veered about 15 metres across the grass.

“Scattering car parts across the lawn,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the court.

Supplied

The car glanced off a tree and came to rest against the southwest corner of the building, causing “extensive” damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Sarnia police, who said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. that Friday, released photos of tire tracks in the church’s yard and the crumpled corner of the building. The vehicle had “significant” damage to its front end and undercarriage, but the driver did not have any notable injuries, police said.