Impaired driver messes up Sarnia park – and his pants

A Southwestern Ontario man made a mess of a Sarnia baseball diamond – and his pants – shortly before he was caught driving while more than twice the legal limit last summer.

A Sarnia courtroom heard a witness complained to police about a tan Chevy Avalanche driving erratically through a southeast section of the city on July 30. Around 10:45 p.m. an officer saw the pickup truck leave the parking lot of Germain Park, a popular play area featuring multiple sports and recreation amenities. The officer pulled the Avalanche over and could smell alcohol on James Cools-Lartigue’s breath.

Police detected another odour, too.

“The officer noted a strong smell of urine and observed that Mr. Cools-Lartigue had a large, wet area in the groin of his shorts,” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the court.

At least two beer cans were in the floor area on the passenger’s side. Cools-Lartigue was arrested and taken to headquarters, where tests showed he had between 170 and 180 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.