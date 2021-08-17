Impaired driver paying ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ to Sarnia after Capel Street crash

A young Sarnia man was fined $2,000 for an impaired-driving crash this past fall, but that’s just a portion of his total bill for the costly collision.

Curtis Plain, 20, is also still paying for repairs to the damage he caused following the Capel Street crash on Nov. 19, when his pickup truck landed on its hood after smashing into a fire hydrant and a hydro pole.

“The damage to the property numbered in the tens of thousands of dollars,” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said Tuesday in a Sarnia courtroom.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski called the property damage “significant.”

“The City of Sarnia has sent a bill to Mr. Plain’s father,” defence lawyer Jason Alsbergas said. “Mr. Plain, as well as his father, are in the process of paying the city back that money.”

Sarnia’s chief executive didn’t respond to a request by press time for how much damage was inflicted that Thursday night or how much has been paid back.

The bill was sent to Plain’s father because that’s who owned the black GMC truck.

“Mr. Plain is also in the process of paying his father back that money,” Alsbergas said of the damaged pickup.

The Hamilton-based lawyer added his client and his father “don’t always get along” and argued prior to the single-car collision.

The court heard Plain was stopped at a traffic light at Maxwell and Capel streets around 11:30 p.m. and sped up quickly when it turned green. He lost control, fishtailed and hit the hydro pole and fire hydrant before rolling and landing upside down in front of a Capel Street home.

“As a result of the collision, Mr. Plain was partially ejected,” Carmody said while reading an agreed statement of facts.