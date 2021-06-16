Impaired driver who had to be cut from car and Sarnia judge agree he made a ‘big’ mistake
A 34-year-old Lambton County man told a Sarnia judge crashing his car on the outskirts of the city earlier this year while heavily intoxicated was a big mistake.
“When you say you made a big mistake, I wholeheartedly agree with you,” Justice Deborah Austin said this week to Matthew Almeida.
The judge added it was a “significant” event due to the need for emergency responders – Almeida was cut out of the wreck by firefighters – and his breath readings.
“Not more than double, but more than triple the legal limit,” Austin said as she fined him $2,200 and banned him from driving for one year.
The court heard Almeida crashed his 2005 Honda Civic into a ditch near London Line and Brigden Road a little after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. Sarnia firefighters were forced to pull the Petrolia-area resident out through the windshield that Sunday evening, as he was trapped when the car landed on its side.
Sarnia police didn’t see any visible injuries – paramedics treated and released him – but noticed Almeida had “extremely” slurred speech and “very” glossy eyes, assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the court.
Police could also smell alcohol on his breath and arrested him. Tests at headquarters showed he had between 280 and 290 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
Almeida, who had no prior criminal record, was charged with two impaired driving-related offences and pleaded guilty this week to one of them.
Nicol asked for a $2,400 fine due to the crash and the “extremely” high breath readings.
“More than triple the legal limit,” Nicol said. “A heightened fine is appropriate in the circumstances.”
Defence lawyer Nick Cake agreed a higher fine “would be necessary in the eyes of the law” but argued for $2,000, “which is double the minimum fine.”
Austin settled on $2,200 plus the victim-fine surcharge.
Cake added his client drinks socially and made a “very” bad choice one night while “heavily” intoxicated.
“He was letting off some steam, unfortunately, and as I said – and as he will tell you – made the very big mistake to drive home,” Cake said to the judge.
Almeida agreed.
“I regret it,” he said, adding what happened “opened up my eyes big time.”
The second charge police laid was withdrawn after he pleaded guilty.
