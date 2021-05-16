‘I’ve only had, like, three shots,’ impaired driver tells Sarnia cop after nearly hitting his cruiser

After pulling a rental car over around 1:30 a.m. on a Friday night last fall, a Sarnia police officer – the Volkswagen nearly hit his cruiser moments earlier – caught a whiff of alcohol.

“When the officer inquired as to the smell of alcohol in the vehicle, Ms. Companion stated, ‘I’ve only had, like, three shots,’” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said to a Sarnia courtroom.

Kalie Companion failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for testing. Results showed the Sarnia resident had between 260 and 270 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

A Sarnia judge and the Crown were both concerned about the high readings, but also with her erratic driving through the city’s south end on Oct. 30. A collision nearly took place near Campbell and Samuel streets.

“She had to brake abruptly and make a left turn to avoid hitting the rear of a police officer’s marked and parked patrol cruiser,” Carmody said.